How to build your own aeroplane

Building your own aeroplane is not something many people would consider to be a realistic endeavour.

Nevertheless, fully-fledged homebuilt aircraft are not uncommon, with around 33,000 of these planes currently registered by the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) in the US alone.

The practice is also allowed and regulated in South Africa by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).

One man who is currently constructing his own aeroplane is Johan Strydom, an electrical engineer from Piet Retief, Mpumalanga.

Strydom and one of his sons currently runs a family-owned business which does household electrical installations and repairs.

He had his first flight experience at the age of 19 while in training for 1 Parachute Battalion as part of his conscription in the South African army.

Following this, Strydom worked at steel giant Iscor (now ArcelorMittal) and at the missile division of weapons manufacturer Armscor before serving at consultant engineering firm IST.

Here he worked on more military projects – including one which involved parachuting and flights on a number of planes – including the police’s Pilatus aircraft.

He later acquired a microlight license and over the course of several years owned a Trike-style and Bantum Microlight plane.

After conducting thorough research on the practice, he decided to build his own plane in early 2010.

Requirements

Strydom said prospective builders need to be technically-inclined.

“You need to understand what the average tool in a garage is used for and then you must have a sense of diligence – you must be able to realise when you’ve worked well and when you haven’t,” Strydom said.

In addition, it helps if you are capable of following instructions in English very well.

In terms of construction space, he said a typical garage would be sufficient for the initial build phases, while the final year of construction will need to be done in a hanger at an airfield.

Strydom further noted no professional pilot’s licence (PPL) was required to build the aircraft, but it is naturally needed if you intend to fly the plane yourself.

Homebuilt kit

Most self-built aeroplanes are assembled with purpose-made kits and instructions from manufacturers like Van’s Aircraft in the US.

This company’s RV-series boasts a number of popular homebuilt planes, of which more than 10,700 have been completed and flown by the time of publication.

Strydom has been building one of the Van Aircraft’s models – the RV-7 – a two-seat, single-engine, low wing plane primarily constructed from aluminium parts.

The assembly equipment is purchased separately from other companies in the US.

“Since Van’s Aircraft is so popular, you find all of them have a basic equipment option and are able to guide you on what type of tools you’ll be able to get based on your budget,” Strydom said.

He explained that you start off with the rail or empennage section of the plane. He received parts for this only a week after he placed his order.

This section will take around three to six months to complete, depending on how much time you have at your disposal, Strydom noted.

After this, you can order and get started on the fuselage, the main part of the plane, which should keep you busy for another year.

Following this, the wings are added, which might take another six months to a year.

Builders also have the option of a QuickBuild kit, which basically means the fuselage and wings are shipped pre-assembled.

The next step is the finishing kit – which contains components like the engine, propeller, windows, and wheels – and finally, the instrumentation.

Van’s Aircraft estimates a standard build kit will take around 1,800 to 2,000 hours to assemble, which equates to 75 days on a full-time job.

Approval and procedures

When you start building the plane, you will need to identify an approved person (AP), possibly a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, who possesses the necessary certification on the required Civil Aviation Technical Standards.

The AP will visit the plane builder as regularly as he and you think it necessary and he will likely sign off on the aeroplane alongside another AP once they believe it is ready for flight.

Strydom said that for the better part, APs mainly do it for the love of the practice, and you would typically only pay a couple of rands for their assistance and cover costs like fuel expenses.

“Amateur plane-building is all about the team spirit; people are not commercially-oriented to make money out of it, so most have another job,” Strydom said.

“This was the whole idea of the Experimental Aircraft Association, that it would be separate from the commercial flying industry,” Strydom noted.

After this, the required documentation is completed at SACAA and your plane is provided with a registration number.

You then apply for authority for a test flight, after which you will have to do the following:

Write a fully-detailed guide on how the plane is operated.

Ensure the plane is 100% compliant for when the APs inspect it.

Arrange a pilot for the test flight, which can be one of your APs.

If the plane passes the test flight, it will have to complete 35 hours of proving flights within 50km from your airfield.

After this, the plane is expected again before formal registration is complete.

The registration is valid for one year, after which it has to be tested and serviced by an AP again before you can apply for authority to fly for another year.

Prices

Strydom said prices of kits vary due to fluctuations in exchange rates, so it was best to consider them in US dollars.

He estimated a build could cost up to $150,000 (R2.6 million), but this is extremely flexible based on your choice of parts.

“With the instrumentation, you could opt for second-hand parts and get away with something like R20,000 or you can go over the top and spend R50,000,” Strydom noted.

Van’s Aircraft lists the current total price of a standard homebuilt kit for the RV-7 at $24,815 (R430,650), while the QuickBuild kit priced at $36,205 (R626,850). This does not include import duties or the cost of shipping.

The FAA states that build prices can range from as little as $10,000 to $100,000.

Even at its most expensive, this is still much cheaper than the Cessna Skycatcher, a popular plane for beginner pilots and one of the cheapest factory-built types around, which is priced at $149,000.

Below are images and specifications of the Van’s Aircraft RV-7, as well as photos of Strydom’s RV-7 under construction.