Mercedes will use Nvidia technology in all cars from 2024

Daimler AG unit Mercedes-Benz said it will use Nvidia Corp. technology in all vehicles starting with the 2024 models, part of a push toward automated cars.

Nvidia’s Drive software and chips will give Mercedes-Benz cars the most “sophisticated and advanced computing architecture ever used in an automobile,” the companies said Tuesday in a statement.

Automakers and semiconductor companies are increasingly joining forces as the car industry tries to progress rapidly from adding electronics that help drivers to vehicles that don’t need a human behind the wheel. Nvidia, based in Santa Clara, California, and led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, is looking to parlay its dominance of computer graphics into a leading position in the market for automotive silicon.

Unlike other cars that require physical upgrades, the companies said the new systems will feature updates through software. That may allow owners to configure their vehicles in the way that smartphone users customize their handsets, will provide remote safety and maintenance updates and give manufacturers a way to sell services after the car has been purchased.

Huang said in a statement that the companies share a vision of the “automobile of the future” that “will come with a team of expert AI and software engineers continuously developing, refining and enhancing the car over its lifetime.”

