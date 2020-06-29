MyBroadband is hiring – Motoring Journalist

MyBroadband is looking for a motoring journalist to join the team.
Applicants must have experience working for an English-language motoring website and enjoy writing and reading about the latest cars.
If you are interested, have a university degree, and will be able to answer our interview questions about the latest motoring trends, please do apply.
We offer a competitive salary, a great working environment, and many other benefits.
Job details and requirements
- Remuneration: Negotiable depending on experience
- Location: Centurion
- Education level: Degree
- Job level: Mid/Senior
- Own transport required: Yes
- Travel requirement: Occasional
- Type: Permanent
