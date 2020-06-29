MyBroadband is hiring – Motoring Journalist

MyBroadband is looking for a motoring journalist to join the team.

Applicants must have experience working for an English-language motoring website and enjoy writing and reading about the latest cars.

If you are interested, have a university degree, and will be able to answer our interview questions about the latest motoring trends, please do apply.

We offer a competitive salary, a great working environment, and many other benefits.

Job details and requirements

Remuneration: Negotiable depending on experience

Negotiable depending on experience Location: Centurion

Centurion Education level: Degree

Degree Job level: Mid/Senior

Mid/Senior Own transport required: Yes

Yes Travel requirement : Occasional

: Occasional Type: Permanent

Click here to apply