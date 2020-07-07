Even more online delivery delays expected in South Africa

A national strike by the All Truck Drivers Foundation (ATDF) is set to cause massive disruptions to courier services and deliveries in South Africa.

In a communication sent by Fast + Furious to its clients, the company acknowledged the threat of a national strike by the ADTF on Tuesday 7 July which may continue for some time.

“As communicated across various news outlets and social media platforms a national strike by the ATDF (All Truck Drivers Foundation) is planned to be initiated after their meeting which is expected to be held at 18:00 on the 6th of July 2020,” the company told its partners.

It said online stores and other partners should expect delays due to the protest action.

“We appreciate and understand the urgency of your deliveries but as our valued partner, we urge you to expect delays and communicate this across your various channels of communication to ensure we effectively manage your clients as well as their client’s expectations.”

Fast + Furious said that it was taking all necessary action to sustain its service offerings, but it would put the safety of its employees first.

“We are most certainly in unprecedented times and while the country tries to recover and navigate its way through the COVID-19 pandemic we are unfortunately not immune to forces outside of our control,” the company said.

National shutdown

A report by eNCA confirmed this morning that South African truck drivers belonging to the ATDF are threatening to shut down the country from Tuesday 7 July.

Truck drivers are reportedly protesting the employment of foreign nationals in most sectors of the economy for lower wages, and they have requested the government to intervene.

“This is not only the ATDF strike – this is national,” said ATDF spokesperson Michael Masimini.

“We are engaging in this peaceful strike as we try to draw attention from our government.”

It is expected that this protest action will result in the delays of online shopping deliveries across the country – a service which is already constrained due to a surge in demand during the lockdown.

Many South African online stores told MyBroadband that delays had been unavoidable due to a slowed supply chain and a massive spike in demand.

“Since the full release of ecommerce, towards the back end of May, we have seen revenues increase by over 70%,” Loot said. “We are seeing sales levels higher than Black Friday and the festive period.”

Masimini’s interview with eNCA regarding the ATDF strike action is below.