Nissan unveils electric crossover SUV

Japanese car manufacturer Nissan has unveiled the Ariya, its first all-electric crossover SUV.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida and COO Ashwani Gupta pulled the wraps off the Ariya during an event which was live-streamed from the Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama.

“Building on Nissan’s strength as an EV pioneer, the Ariya takes the powerful performance and capabilities of zero-emission vehicles to a new level,” the company said.

Nissan calls the new SUV its most technologically advanced car to date, with features that include autonomous driving technology, concierge-level assistance, smart connectivity, a spacious cabin, and good travelling range.

Several configurations will be available, including a two-wheel drive and e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive version, as well as two different battery sizes – 65kWh and 90kWh.

The two-wheel drive 90kWh variant is rated with the highest maximum estimated range of all four models, at up 610km on a full charge.

The top-of-the-range all-wheel drive model boasts an output of 290kW and 600Nm torque, allowing it to accelerate from o-100km/h in 5.1 seconds.

Design and features

The Ariya’s looks are based on Nissan’s new design language, which it calls Timeless Japanese Futurism.

This is characterised by a distinctive Japanese approach, conveyed in a simple yet powerfully modern way, Nissan said.

The EV platform has allowed Nissan’s designers to employ a flat floor and compact climate control components to give the Ariya the “most spacious cabin” in its class.

The Ariya also sports a range of advanced features for safer and more convenient driving.

This includes driving assistance technology such a the ProPILOT 2.0 system, as well as ProPILOT Remote Park and e-Pedal features.

All models come with Nissan’s Safety Shield system, which comprises the company’s Intelligent Around View Monitor, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking and Rear Automatic Emergency Braking technology.

Vehicle occupants can also make use of a brand new human-machine interface, which lets them use natural speech to adjust car settings.

Additionally, the Ariya comes with integrated support for Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant.

Availability and price

Nissan said the Ariya will first be available in Japan in mid-2021, with a price of around 5 million yen (R778,000).

By the end of 2021, it will also go on sale in Europe, North America, and China.

Below are images of the Nissan Ariya, and the full specifications of the models which will be available in the Japanese market.

Nissan Ariya

Specifications

