Expired car licences under lockdown – New extensions and where to renew

The Department of Transport recently announced that the validity period for car licences that expired during lockdown has been extended to the end of November.

This means that South Africans will not be required to leave the house and get their licence renewed even if it has expired, allowing citizens to self-isolate and the department to deal with the backlog of renewals caused by the hard lockdown.

South Africans should expect further extensions for car licence renewals, however, as the department may not be able to work through its backlog this year.

“The extension to the end of November is a great start, and we certainly welcome this move by the Department of Transport. It’s the correct decision and indicates that the department is aware of the problems motorists are facing,” the Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) previously said.

“However, we still believe this does not provide enough time to deal with the backlogs and we will continue with our petition which seeks extension until at least the end of January next year.”

While the validity of licences has been extended yet again, South Africans can currently visit licensing centres to renew their licence.

Not all of these centres are open, however, and many are operating with reduced staff due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Renewals at the Post Office

In addition to the reopening of licensing centres across the country, the SA Post Office has also resumed its vehicle licence renewal services.

This service is available at numerous Post Office branches across all provinces, with the full list being available on the Post Office’s website.

It is recommended that motorists check in advance whether specific Post Office branches are open for service.

To save time at the Post Office, motorists can download this form and complete it ahead of time.

South Africans must provide their ID and payment upon visiting a Post Office branch for car licence renewal, and they are advised to avoid doing so from the 4th to the 7th of every month and on the 21st of every month.

These periods see an influx of visits due to SASSA payments and last-minute renewals, respectively, meaning they are busier and could result in queues.

Licensing centres – Johannesburg

The City of Joburg has continued to slowly reopen its licencing centres, although it may temporarily close sites for COVID-19 disinfection.

Joburg residents are therefore advised to contact their local licensing centre before visiting it to renew their licence.

According to the city’s latest update, the following Joburg Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) are currently open:

Kliptown

Maponya Mall

Sandton

Xavier

Randburg

Langlaagte

Florida

Roodepoort

Dube

Licensing centres – Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has also opened a number of licensing centres and has taken a similar approach to sites where COVID-19 infections are detected.

There are currently 16 licensing offices which are open in Cape Town.

Residents are advised to contact these locations before visiting them, however, as they may be closed for disinfection in future.

These are detailed below: