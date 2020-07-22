New validity extension for licences that expired during lockdown

The Department of Transport has published a new gazette which includes a change to the validity period for driver’s licences in South Africa.

In particular, the gazette includes detailed information on the revised expiration dates for motor vehicle licence discs, driver’s licences, temporary permits, roadworthy certificates, and others which expired during the lockdown period.

Licensing centres across the country have begun to reopen, but many are operating with reduced staff due to COVID-19 restrictions.

COVID-19 infections have also resulted in many centres closing down for disinfection.

Subsequently, the Department of Transport has extended the validity period for driver’s licences until the start of 2021.

Expiration dates for other licence variants can vary depending on their type.

The new expiration dates for licenses which originally expired during the lockdown period are shown below:

31 August 2020 – All motor vehicle licence discs, temporary permits and roadworthy certificates that expired during the period that commenced from 26 March 2020 up to and including 31 May 2020 are deemed to be valid and their validity period is extended for a further grace period ending on 31 August 2020

– All motor vehicle licence discs, temporary permits and roadworthy certificates that expired during the period that commenced from 26 March 2020 up to and including 31 May 2020 are deemed to be valid and their validity period is extended for a further grace period ending on 31 August 2020 30 November 2020 – Motor trade number licences that expired during the period that commenced from 26 March 2020 up to and including 31 May 2020 are deemed to be valid and are extended for a further grace period ending on 30 November 2020

– Motor trade number licences that expired during the period that commenced from 26 March 2020 up to and including 31 May 2020 are deemed to be valid and are extended for a further grace period ending on 30 November 2020 31 January 2021 – All learner’s licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits that expire during the period that commenced from 26 March 2020 up to and including 31 August 2020 are deemed to be valid and their validity period is extended for a further grace period ending on 31 January 2021.

The full gazette is embedded below.

