The safest cars under R200,000 in South Africa

The Peugeot 108 is the safest affordable car in South Africa, according to the AA’s 2020 Entry-Level Vehicle Safety Report (ELVS).

The report, which assesses the safety levels on entry-level vehicles in South Africa, found that safety features remain a low priority on entry-level vehicles in South Africa.

“The large vehicle population and high road fatality figure point to a need for extensive road safety education and the need for better road safety management in the country,” said the AA.

“They also point to a need for consumers to prioritise safety in the vehicles they purchase. The ELVS Report should serve as a basis for their research.”

Points were awarded to vehicles for each of the active and passive safety features they have, as well as for vehicles that have been crash-tested under the NCAP system – in this case, Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsforAfrica programme.

Vehicles were categorised into three groups – Acceptable Safety, Moderate Safety, and Poor Safety, which function as follows:

20 or fewer points – Poor Safety

Between 20 and 50 points – Moderate Safety

50 or more points – Acceptable Safety

Of the 27 vehicles assessed, only eight of the vehicles fell under the “Acceptable Safety” group, the AA said.

This group included all vehicles from Toyota, Volkswagen, Kia, Honda, and Peugeot, while Datsun and Suzuki each had one of their vehicles feature in this group.

The highest-ranked vehicle was the Peugeot 108, which received a rating of 110 points and was the only entry-level vehicle to include all of the safety features considered in the report.

Features

The AA said it is encouraged by the fact that 26 of the 27 vehicles were equipped with Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS), while 26 of the vehicles also had front driver and passenger airbags.

In contrast, only one vehicle had curtain airbags, while only three of the vehicles had side airbags.

It also noted that only three of the vehicles in the report are equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

“This is particularly concerning as ESC is a proven technology which can reduce road crashes,” said the AA.

“It’s astonishing and discouraging that so few vehicles come equipped with this technology as standard for entry-level vehicles.”

The safety ratings of the vehicles in the study can be viewed below.

Now read: Big petrol price hike coming in August