What’s Next – In conversation with Neale Hill

Managing Director of Ford South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa Neale Hill is one of South Africa’s top motoring leaders with more than 20 years’ experience in the automotive industry.

Hill previously served as Director of Marketing, Sales, and Service at Ford and has worked locally and internationally.

During his career at Ford, Hill has worked across various functions including sales, marketing, and general management.

As Managing Director, Hill is responsible for the growth of the product offerings, improving operations, and developing the customer base at Ford South Africa.

In this interview, Hill discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown on Ford South Africa.

He shares how dealerships adapted to the change in demand for vehicles and how Ford is helping their customers during the pandemic.

Hill also talks about the advances of technologies in motoring and when we can expect to see mainstream electric vehicles in South Africa.

The full interview is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.