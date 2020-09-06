Car licence disc warning for South African drivers

The Department of Transport has warned that motorists who drive with expired car licence discs will face the consequences.

This is feedback from Ministry of Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine, who spoke to TimesLive on Friday.

The Department of Transport published a gazette in July which clarified the expiration dates for licences in South Africa.

The new expiration dates for licences which originally expired during the lockdown period are shown below:

31 August 2020 – All motor vehicle licence discs, temporary permits and roadworthy certificates that expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 May 2020.

– All motor vehicle licence discs, temporary permits and roadworthy certificates that expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 May 2020. 30 November 2020 – Motor trade number licences that expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 May 2020.

– Motor trade number licences that expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 May 2020. 31 January 2021 – All learner’s licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits that expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2020.

There is usually a grace period of 21 days after a license has expired, but Paine highlighted that this is not the case with these extensions.

“The 21-day grace period was already factored into the extension. There are no additional days,” Paine said.

She added that those who did not renew their vehicle licence discs before 31 August will face the “necessary consequences”.

Driving licence cards and other licence extensions

The Automobile Association (AA) previously called the extension of the validity period of licences a victory for motorists.

“The extension is great news for motorists who have been worried about being legal on the road in the face of mounting backlogs with renewals,” the AA said.

“We applaud the government and the RTMC for making this decision which, ultimately, is the right way forward.”

The AA says it trusts the government will monitor the situation with renewals closely and consider further extensions in the new year should the need arise.

“We believe much can be done between now and the end of January to clear backlogs but if there are still issues with renewals at that time,” the AA said.

New expiration dates

The full gazette with all the new expiration dates is embedded below.

