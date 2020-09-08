New South African driving licence expiry dates explained

In July, the Department of Transport published a directive outlining the new validity periods for motoring licences in South Africa.

This directive included an extension to learner’s licences, driving licence cards, and temporary driving licences.

All learner’s licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits that expired during the period that commenced from 26 March 2020 up to and including 31 August 2020 are deemed to be valid for a period ending on 31 January 2021.

Many people questioned what happens if their licence expires in after 31 August – like in September or October – and whether they also qualify for the extension.

This uncertainty prompted the Department of Transport to provide further clarity about the various licence renewals and expiry deadlines.

“No further extensions will be granted and those who fail to renew on time will have to pay applicable penalties or face the necessary repercussions for late renewal,” said the Ministry of Transport’s Ayanda Allie Paine.

This means there are no expiry deadline extensions for people whose licences expire after 31 August.

The government highlighted that people must renew their driving licence card four weeks before its expiry date.

If you renew it after the expiry date, you will have to apply for a temporary driving licence at an additional cost while waiting for your driving licence to be issued.

This means that people whose drivers licences expire in September must immediately apply for new cards.

Renewing your driver’s licence

People who want to renew their driver’s licence must complete a form which is available at the driving licence testing centre.

They must undergo eye testing, which can be done at the testing centre or at an optometrist who will issue them with a report.

Applicants’ fingerprints will also be taken at the driving licence testing centre.

For driver’s licence renewals, the following are needed:

Identity document (ID) and a copy of your ID, old driving licence card, or valid South African passport Four black-and-white ID photographs Proof of residential address, like a utility account The prescribed application fee

After a successful application, the new driving licence will be ready in four to six weeks.

Department of Transport directive

The Ministry of Transport clarity

