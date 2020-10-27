Beware new car tracker scam in South Africa

Tracker has warned customers of a car theft scam being perpetrated by a crime syndicate in South Africa.

The scam sees Tracker customers being contacted by scammers who pretend to work for the vehicle tracking company.

These criminals advise customers that something is wrong with the Tracker device installed in their vehicle and state that they need to come out and repair or replace the unit.

Once they arrive at the customer’s home, the scammers will claim that they need to test the Tracker unit by taking the car for a test drive.

Alternatively, they might say that they can’t conduct the repair on-site and need to take the customer’s vehicle back to the fitment centre.

If the customer acquiesces, the criminals then leave with the vehicle, never to be seen again.

Tracker said the scammers have targeted the customers of several vehicle tracking companies and it is not exclusive to Tracker customers.

Vetting Tracker representatives

Tracker advised customers to verify the identity of any technicians claiming to represent the company.

“If you are contacted about repairs to your tracking device by someone claiming to be from Tracker, please ask them to take you through the Tracker security verification questions associated with your account in order to verify the legitimacy of the call,” Tracker said.

“If they are unable to do so, advise them that you will need to contact someone at Tracker to verify their claim.”

The company added that if customers are still unsure, they can contact the Tracker call centre.

Tracker said that their technicians will never need to nor should they ask to test drive a customer’s vehicle.

“Always check the email address the request is sent from – this is often an immediate give away as the criminals would not be using a tracker.co.za address,” Tracker said.