Lift – South Africa’s new airline

South Africa’s new airline, which is set to launch before the end of 2020 with a route between Johannesburg and Cape Town, has found its name – Lift.

The airline is a partnership between established operator Global Aviation, Kulula founder Gidon Novick and former Uber executive Jonathan Ayache.

Global Aviation is an established airline operator which focuses on business-to-business flying in terms of servicing airlines around the world.

Through Global Aviation, the new airline automatically has the necessary regulatory approvals to take to the skies.

“All the backend stuff, including the aircraft, maintenance, and regulatory issues are in place through Global Aviation,” he said.

This frees up the new airline’s management to focus on systems, marketing, and making sure they attract people as clients.

Commenting on the name, Novick said the name was selected from over 25,000 suggestions from South Africans who participated in an online competition.

He said some names were thoughtful and inspiring like Ubuntu Air and FlyMzansi.

“Djyrynie and Planey McPlaneface were never going to fly while Gravy Plane must have confused us with another airline,” said Novick

Ultimately the decision was made to choose a name that was relevant to the category, unique, and easy to pronounce and remember.

Novick said with the name secured, the Lift team is now focused on its final pre-launch activities, like getting the booking system ready, crew training, aircraft preparation, and marketing activities.

The first Lift flight between Johannesburg and Cape Town is expected in December.