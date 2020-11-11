South Africa’s new domestic airline Lift has opened online bookings for flights for two routes – Johannesburg to Cape Town, and Johannesburg to George – which are set to start on 10 December.

Lift is a collaboration between Global Aviation, Kulula founder Gidon Novick, and ex-Uber executive Jonathan Ayache.

The new airline is offering South African travellers more flexibility by allowing them to change or cancel tickets without any penalty.

This flexible operating model is accompanied by technological advances which enabled Lift to offer an improved customer experience.

Novic said they are not planning to engage in a price war with Kulula and FlySafair, but will instead focus on more convenience and a better experience than their competitors.

Lift will initially operate three Airbus A320 aircraft with routes between Johannesburg and Cape Town, and Johannesburg and George.

The cabin crew and ground staff will be kitted out by the online fashion retailer Superbalist and travellers will be treated to coffee from Vida e Caffè on morning flights.

Afternoon flights will feature wine tasting from a selection of South Africa’s top wineries.

Inside Lift’s new planes

Novic has provided MyBroadband with a sneak peek of what the inside of the new Lift planes will look like.