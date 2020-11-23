British Airways reopens domestic flights

Comair – the operator of British Airways in South Africa – has reopened bookings for domestic flights with the airline.

Starting 9 December, British Airways will begin operating on all of its previous South African domestic routes, which include the following:

Cape Town to Johannesburg

Cape Town to Durban

Johannesburg to Durban

Johannesburg to Port Elizabeth

Its regional services – which include flights to Harare, Victoria Falls, Livingstone, and Windhoek – will be reintroduced as it ramps up to full operations over the next few months, Comair said.

The company’s Rescue Consortium representative Glenn Orsmond said Comair will now be able to offer bookings on a considerably expanded schedule.

“As well as giving customers the choice of booking on either of our airline brands and a greater range of competitive fares, they now also have the option of booking in business class,” Orsmond said.

In addition, the reintroduction of British Airways’ flights will also see the reopening of airport slow lounges.

“Initially the domestic lounges at King Shaka International, Cape Town International and OR Tambo International will open. The other lounges will reopen as the flight schedule expands,” Comair said.

Kulula bookings reopened

In the wake of the grounding of flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and previous financial problems, Comair announced in May it would enter business rescue.

The process would involve around 400 retrenchments and a de-listing from the JSE. However, the company managed to secure financing from banks, paving the way for the resumption of flights in December.

It previously reopened bookings for Kulula flights starting on 1 December.

“We are excited to be returning to the skies and with competition being restored in the domestic market, the flying public can once again expect to achieve low airfares,” Orsmond said at the time.

Orsmond said that Comair will initially operate a fleet of fifteen aircraft across both airline brands, gradually increasing as the remainder of the fleet returns to service over the next few months.

