Uber Pass launched in South Africa – R100 per month

Uber has announced that its new monthly Uber Pass plan is now available in South Africa, offering savings across the Uber and Uber Eats platforms.

South Africa is the first market in the Europe, Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA) region to receive this offering, Uber said.

“For anyone relying on Uber to move around their city or have local favourites delivered to their door, Uber Pass is live nationwide for customers in cities like Port Elizabeth, Johannesburg, Cape Town, East London and Durban,” Uber said.

“This monthly plan unlocks savings on Uber rides, Eats delivery, and grocery order through an all-in-one bundle of benefits.”

The Uber Pass plan is priced at R99.99 per month, and includes the following:

10% off 45 UberX, XL, Connect, and Go rides to a maximum of 45 total rides per month

15% off Uber Black and Van to a maximum of 45 total rides per month

Free delivery and 5% off total basket on Eats orders (including groceries) over R80 or above up to a maximum of 30 deliveries per month, where available

If you live in a city where it is available, you will see Uber Pass in the menu of your Uber app.

The pass renews automatically every month, and you can cancel anytime.

New interface and group ordering

Uber said it has launched its new Uber Eats user interface this month, which introduces several new categories outside of food delivery.

“App shortcuts give users instant access to a variety of merchants including cuisine, toiletries, butchers, pet supplies, and other daily essentials,” Uber said.

Uber also said that group ordering is expected to launch later this year, which will allow users to order from multiple restaurants in one single order.

“Whether you’re a parent juggling hungry mouths at home, or a commuter heading back to the office, the world in which you use Uber has evolved in rapid and unprecedented ways,” said Uber Sub-Saharan Africa general manager Frans Hiemstra.

“As part of our response, we’ve doubled down on ensuring access to your everyday needs remains seamless as ever.”

“Wherever you need to go – and for all the meals in between – we’re committed to helping you save time, stay within budget, and unlock more flexibility on our platform,” Hiemstra said.

Now read: British Airways reopens domestic flights