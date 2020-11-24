Bolt launches SOS button

Bolt has launched an emergency response button which its passengers can use if they find themselves in trouble.

This SOS button is found within the Bolt app’s Safety Toolkit, and allows passengers to connect with 24/7 private armed response teams, private emergency medical services, and roadside assistance.

The feature does not cost passengers anything and is enabled through an expanded partnership with national safety platform Namola.

“If a Bolt passenger feels unsafe or if they are involved in an accident or any other emergency incident while on a ride, they can activate the Namola-linked SOS button in the Safety Toolkit on their Bolt app,” said South Africa country manager Gareth Taylor.

Namola guarantees a call-back within 90 seconds, and will do the following:

Establish the nature of the incident.

Send the appropriate response services to the passenger’s location immediately.

Help passengers stay calm and safe while they wait for assistance to arrive.

The integration between Bolt and Namola’s platforms also allows the emergency response teams to ascertain passenger’s identity, location, and contact information, the make, model, and license plate of the car, as well as their driver’s details.

Bolt’s High Priority response team will also be informed about any incidents, and it can then liaise with the South African Police Service to provide them with all necessary data and information needed to pursue their investigations.

“This technology integration saves time, and enables response teams to reach passengers’ locations faster, because faster responses save lives,” said Taylor.

“Our partnership with Namola enables passengers to simply and quickly ask for help, enables us to locate them and communicate with them, and dispatch the fastest possible appropriate help to their location.”

Taylor noted that there are several other safety features which Bolt has integrated into its platform – such as sharing all of the driver and car details with the passenger before the driver arrives, and the ability to share trip details with a trusted friend or family member so that the journey can be observed by a third party.