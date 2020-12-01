You can now fly on Kulula at half the price

Kulula started flying again today after eight months on the ground because of COVID-19 travel restrictions and a business rescue process.

Newly appointed Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond said it is great for the staff as a lot of jobs were saved by commencing operations.

The biggest winners, however, are the flying public, with ticket prices being less than half of what they were this time last year.

Orsmond is optimistic about the demand for air travel in South Africa because of the affordability of tickets.

“South Africans are smart – they fly when the fares are low. Airfares are really low now – less than half of what they were a year ago – so people will be flying,” he said.

Kulula is resuming operations with five aircraft today and will ramp it up to by five additional aircraft ever week.

By next year, Comair is planning to operate close to 25 aircraft to all major domestic destinations.

Orsmond added that British Airways flights, which are operated by Comair, will resume again on 9 December.

The British Airways flights will operate on all its domestic routes. Regional routes and the Port Elizabeth-Durban route will be added early next year.

The recommencement of services will also see the reopening of the popular, SLOW lounges.

Initially the domestic lounges at King Shaka International, Cape Town International. and OR Tambo International will be open. Other lounges will follow as the flight schedule expands.

Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond interview