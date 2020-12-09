British Airways resumes domestic flights

Comair has announced that as of today, British Airways has resumed domestic flights, offering more routes, a full-service offering, frequent flyer benefits, and a business class option.

“British Airways (operated by Comair) will serve all the domestic routes it did prior to lockdown, with the exception of Port Elizabeth-Durban which will restart early next year,” Comair said in a statement.

“Regional routes will also be reintroduced in the new year.”

Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond said that British Airways’ ongoing support is a huge vote of confidence in Comair’s future, adding that having the familiar red, white and blue tailfins back in South African skies means more options for customers.

“We’re the only full-service airline operating wide-bodied aircraft and are able to offer a choice of the economy (Traveller) and business class (Club), free checked baggage, meals and beverages, more comfortable seating and more legroom,” Orsmond said.

“In addition to experiencing excellent onboard service, our customers are also able to join the Executive Club and earn Avios, which can be redeemed on all Oneworld alliance partners.”

“Gold and Silver Executive Club members and customers flying in Club also have access to the SLOW lounges and the Special Services teams at the airports,” he added.

SLOW lounges have reopened in domestic terminals at OR Tambo, Cape Town International, and King Shaka International, with others to reopen as the schedule expands.

Strict COVID-19 measures have been implemented in all lounges.

Customers can book their British Airways flight by contacting the call centre on 011 921 0222 or visiting the British Airways website.

Kulula resume flights

Comair also resumes the operations local flights for Kulula at the beginning of this month.

Orsmond said he is optimistic about the demand for air travel in South Africa due to the affordability of tickets.

“South Africans are smart – they fly when the fares are low. Airfares are really low now – less than half of what they were a year ago – so people will be flying,” he said.

Kulula resumed flights from 1 December with five aircraft in operation, and it continues to add five more every week as its operations ramp up.

By next year, Comair plans to operate close to 25 aircraft to all major domestic destinations.

