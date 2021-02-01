TopAuto reaches 90,000 readers in first month

MyBroadband Media’s new automotive website TopAuto has reached 90,000 South African readers in its first month.

The IAB SA’s certified traffic measurement partner Narratiive reported that for January 2021, TopAuto achieved:

90,633 unique South African users.

unique South African users. 211,104 page views served.

“This is an incredible result, considering we are one month old today,” said MyBroadband Media MD Kevin Lancaster.

“We have focussed on informative and entertaining automotive content, and this has proved to hit the spot with our growing audience.”

TopAuto aims to grow

MyBroadband Media, which owns business site BusinessTech and ICT site MyBroadband, plans to continue growing TopAuto in 2021.

TopAuto aims to be the best source of motoring content in South Africa, providing the latest news, reviews, analysis, features, and advice.

The site is completely free to access and read, and works perfectly across laptops and PCs, smartphones, and tablets.

TopAuto’s Facebook and Instagram pages are showing strong growth, too – and its Facebook page has achieved over 5,000 followers in its first month.

“The reach of TopAuto’s Facebook page is what really stands out, and in January 2021 our posts reached over 500,000 Facebook users,” said Lancaster.

“We are excited for the year ahead and what’s in store for TopAuto and our readers.”