Kulula launches sale with flights from R354

Kulula.com has launched a sale with big discounts on flights from Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, East London, and George.

The discounts on Kulula.com fares started on 1 February 2021 and will be available until 4 February 2021.

The discounts are available for the travel periods between 2 February 2021 and 30 November 2021.

Ticket prices start at R354 for flights between Johannesburg and Durban, while flights between Johannesburg and Cape Town are discounted to R480. The published prices include all taxes.

This sale follows two weeks after British Airways ran a sale with special pricing on 400,000 seats.

British Airways offered flights starting at R450 from Johannesburg to Durban, R787 from Durban to Cape Town, and R719 from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

These one-way special fares included all taxes, a free 23kg bag, and one piece of hand luggage up to 7kg.

These domestic article sales are not surprising. Lift co-founder Gidon Novick recently said they have seen a significant drop-off in demand in the second half of January.

This, in turn, has resulted in cheaper fares. It makes no sense for an airline to fly with empty planes and these sales are aimed at filling seats.

The low demand is expected to remain amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which means consumers can expect affordable flights to persist in the short term.

The table below provides an overview of the discounted flights between prominent destinations.

Kulula.com Sale From To Discounted Price Johannesburg Durban R353 Johannesburg East London R422 Johannesburg George R491 Johannesburg Cape Town R480 Durban Johannesburg R480 East London Johannesburg R526 George Johannesburg R606 Cape Town Johannesburg R733

