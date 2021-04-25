ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina allegedly spent more than R50,000 to rent a BMW X5 for a week, and sent the bill to the party’s parliamentary caucus.

This was revealed by a source in the party’s caucus, who provided the bill to Sunday newspaper Rapport.

According to the report, Majodina hired the BMW X5 from an Avis branch in Port Elizabeth on a Sunday, and then drove drove to East London.

She dropped the vehicle off at the Avis East London branch the following Saturday, having driven 1,431km.

The final bill amounted to R50,868.13 – which reportedly included R6,504.34 for vehicle damage.

While the report did not reveal exactly which X5 model she rented, the Avis Luxury Car Hire website lists the BMW X5 xDrive 30d as its only available option.

The Car Prices feature on motoring website Top Auto showed that this model was currently priced at R1,414,682 in South Africa.

When financed through a bank, at an interest rate of 10%, it would carry a monthly vehicle payment price of just over R30,150 over five years.

That means it would cost around R7,500 per week to own the vehicle.

Spending habits

Majodina has come under fire in recent weeks as details of her spending habits and reports that a tender was awarded to her son emerged.

As a result, ANC MP Lawrence McDonald has laid charges against her for fraud and corruption – while ANC MP Mervyn Dirks has approached the Public Protector to investigate Majodina’s use of caucus money.

This not the first time South African government and political figures have been accused of splurging on luxury cars.

In one of the most notable instances, a parliamentary response previously revealed that the ruling party’s government had spent almost R42 million on luxury cars for ministers and deputy ministers between 2014 and 2017.

As a means to reduce excessive spending on vehicles, finance minister Tito Mboweni announced a cap on individual vehicle purchases during his mid-term budget speech in October 2019.

Subsequent to this, the Department of Services and Administration (DPSA) launched a new ministerial handbook for members of the executive.

DPSA Minister Senzo Mchunu said the changes had been approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa and reflected the government’s “fiscal prudence”.

On the procurement of official vehicles, the price of the vehicle was limited to R700,000 (including VAT), with maintenance plans and security extras included.