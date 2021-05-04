Volvo launches online store in South Africa

Volvo Car South Africa has launched My.Volvo, an online store that enables South Africans to purchase or rent a new car in 20 minutes.

The store – the first for Volvo in the Sub-Saharan Africa region – is available exclusively to South Africans.

My.Volvo offers a convenient and secure vehicle purchase process which has been designed to be flexible and intuitive to use.

The online platform makes it possible for people to complete the full purchasing process online – from vehicle selection to the final purchase agreement.

“South Africans can start the process by browsing My.Volvo and seeing all new Volvo vehicles that are currently available,” Volvo said.

“Customers can then select the model they want from the Volvo range, selecting a model with the powertrain and colour that they require. Optional extras are also detailed.”

Volvo Car South Africa caters for people who want to rent, finance, or pay cash for their car.

At the time of writing there were 215 Volvo cars to buy or rent on the South African store.

Rental prices started at R14,746 per month for a Volvo XC40 T3 Momentum, and increased to R26,259 per month for a Volvo XC90 D5 R-Design.

Cash purchase prices started at R610,900 for a Volvo XC40 T3 Momentum, and increased to R1,417,200 for a Volvo XC90 D5 R-Design.

Customers can choose to have the vehicle delivered or they can collect their new car.

All vehicles purchased through My.Volvo come with the standard five-year or 100,000km maintenance and warranty plan.

Volvo Car South Africa managing director, Greg Maruszewski said the way people buy cars has changed.

“We have accelerated the company’s move towards online sales. In 2020, Volvo Cars more than doubled its number of cars sold online versus 2019,” he said.

Volvo Car South Africa will increasingly focus on its online sales channels going forward, and they expect strong uptake.

“It makes buying a car as easy as possible without compromising on choice or safety, and it allows customers to make the purchase when it’s most convenient for them,” said Maruszewski.