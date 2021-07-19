Toyota threatens to leave Durban

Toyota is concerned about the violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and said it is not certain if it can continue to invest in the province or the country.

Netwerk24 reported that Toshimitsu Imai, Toyota’s regional officer for Africa, wrote to eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to express his concerns.

Mzolisi Witbooi, manager for corporate communications at Toyota South Africa Motors, confirmed the letter’s authenticity from Imai.

In January, Toyota South Africa Motors announced it would be manufacturing the new Corolla Cross in South Africa in the fourth quarter of the year.

The model reveal followed the company’s announcement in 2019 that it was investing R2.43 billion in the production of a new passenger vehicle in South Africa.

“We will be manufacturing the Corolla Cross in both right- and left-hand drive for South Africa and the rest of Africa right here at the Prospecton Plant in Durban,” Toyota South Africa Motors CEO Andrew Kirby said at the time.

It is also the first time that Toyota would be manufacturing a hybrid model, which Kirby believes will fast become a very popular choice.

“It is also the first time for us to manufacture using the Toyota New Global Architecture — which allows us to keep up with global technology and trends,” said Toyota South Africa Motors executive vice president, Nigel Ward.

The violent protest in KwaZulu-Natal is now causing uncertainty about the future of Toyota in South Africa.

The temporary closure of its Durban plant and the Durban harbour has negatively impacted Toyota’s ability to fulfil its export mandate. Other areas had to satisfy the demand.

Imai said the recent spate of riots have a significant impact on its plans to further invest in the country, especially when it comes to its alternative energy cars.