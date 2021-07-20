WeBuyCars reveals plans for the TicketPro Dome — and it is impressive

WeBuyCars has confirmed it has purchased the TicketPro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg, which it will use to create one of the biggest second-hand car dealerships in the world.

WeBuyCars CEO Faan van der Walt said the Ticketpro Dome would allow them to increase their footprint in the Johannesburg area.

“Apart from cementing our presence in northern Johannesburg, we are confident this growth path will have a positive impact on the economy,” said Van der Walt.

“We have always been proud of our roots, and this next step in our expansion plan demonstrates our commitment to the South African car market, which has significant growth potential.”

WeBuyCars revealed that the Dome was originally intended to be a permanent motor showroom, allowing people to view and test drive a variety of vehicle brands under one roof.

However, this vision never materialised, and it became a multi-purpose entertainment venue over the years.

Van der Walt said WeBuyCars is now able to finally realise the original vision held for the Dome and develop it into one of the biggest second-hand car dealerships in the world.

The Dome will be able to store approximately 1,500 vehicles, providing customers with a wide range of vehicle choices.

WeBuyCars currently has eight branches located nationally, of which four are in Gauteng. The newest branch, in Germiston, launched in June 2021.

WeBuyCars said the location and size of the new dealership would deliver unrivalled convenience, value and selection to customers.

WeBuyCars said it plans to develop the Dome into one of the world’s biggest and most impressive second-hand car dealerships.

The official opening date of the new WeBuyCars branch is still to be announced.

