Tesla to open up charging network to other car brands

Mr. Musk will juice you up — yes, even you Nissan and Porsche people who have steered well clear of The Elon Show.

Tesla Inc.’s pledge to open its massive charging network to other car brands later this year, while largely expected, nevertheless marks a major inflection point in the electric vehicle economy and, should it come to pass, will surely goose the pedal on EV adoption.

To date, Tesla has kept its plugs behind a walled garden because, well, because it could.

When it was getting started, there was no incentive for anyone else to build and operate chargers, so it made its own, understanding fully that the electricity was as important as the electric vehicle.

Simply put: plugs sold cars. As long as EV dabblers like Chevrolet and Nissan didn’t have many of them, customers had all the more reason to buy a Tesla.

But with the coming parade of Tesla fighters came a surge in rival charging networks like Electrify America and EVgo.

Tesla’s charging map is still arguably better than its rivals, but not by much.

In the U.S. and Canada there are 1,176 fast-charging Tesla stations, compared with 5,113 stations operated by others, according to the latest tally by the Department of Energy.

However, there are 20% more Tesla plugs and they are scattered more widely around the country, as the company leverages them as business development machines, from the badlands of North Dakota to the forests of Maine.