How much money you will save if you fill your petrol tank today

Many South Africans will have to cough up between R40 and R55 for a tank of petrol from tomorrow, depending on the size of their vehicles’ fuel reservoirs.

Fuel prices are set to climb to record-high levels from midnight, driven by increased international petroleum prices, a weakened rand, and the implementation of the Slate Levy.

On Monday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy confirmed big price changes for all fuel types, including petrol, diesel, and illuminating paraffin.

Motorists are going to be walloped with big jumps at the fuel pumps, including:

95 Unleaded petrol — 91c/l increase

— 91c/l increase 93 Unleaded petrol — 91c/l increase

— 91c/l increase 500ppm — 55.58c/l increase

— 55.58c/l increase 50ppm diesel — 54.58c/l increase

These latest increases push the inland prices of 93- and 95-octane unleaded petrol above R18 for the first time.

Firstly, the average Brent Crude oil prices increased from $73 to $74.00 per barrel during the period under review.

This, in turn, led to an increase in international refined petroleum product prices.

“This led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Price of petrol by 48.29 c/l, diesel by 16.37 c/l and 15.53 c/l and illuminating paraffin by 17.76 c/l,” the department stated.

In addition, the rand’s value against the US dollar had declined from R13.92 to R14.54.

“This led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 43.73 c/l, 32.37 c/l and 31.42 c/l respectively,” the department stated.

Lastly, a new slate levy has been implemented, which resulted in a further 6.58 cents per litre increase in petrol and diesel prices.

The Slate Levy is a mechanism designed to automatically compensate for the daily fluctuations in fuel prices which result in consumers paying more or less than the Basic Fuel Price at a particular point in time.

We calculated how much more it would cost to fill up the tanks of popular cars in South Africa from empty to full on Wednesday.

Because diesel prices can vary based on the specific fuel station you use, we’ve only considered petrol cars.

Most common passenger vehicles have fuel tank capacities ranging between 40 litres and 60 litres.

South Africa’s best selling hatchback — the Volkswagen Polo Vivo — boasts a 45-litre tank.

Larger sedans and smaller SUVs typically offer around 55 to 60 litres of capacity.

The tables below show the different prices for filling up a 45-litre or 60-litre petrol tank today or tomorrow.

45-litre tank Fuel type Change Tuesday 3 August 2021 Wednesday 4 August 2021 Difference Inland 93 Unleaded Petrol R17.20 to R18.11 R774.00 R814.95 +R40.95 95 Unleaded Petrol R17.39 to R18.30 R782.55 R823.50 +R40.95 Coastal 93 Unleaded Petrol R16.68 to R17.59 R750.60 R791.55 +R40.95 95 Unleaded Petrol R16.67 to R17.58 R750.15 R791.10 +R40.95

60-litre tank Fuel type Change Tuesday 3 August 2021 Wednesday 4 August 2021 Difference Inland 93 Unleaded Petrol R17.20 to R18.11 R1,032.00 R1,086.60 +R54.60 95 Unleaded Petrol R17.39 to R18.30 R1,043.40 R1,098.00 +R54.60 Coastal 93 Unleaded Petrol R16.68 to R17.59 R1,000.80 R1,055.40 +R54.60 95 Unleaded Petrol R16.67 to R17.58 R1,000.20 R1,054.80 +R54.60

