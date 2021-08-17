Uber competitor Didi launches in Johannesburg and Pretoria

Mobility platform Didi announced that it will launch in three cities in Gauteng on 23 August, namely Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Pretoria.

The service launched in Cape Town in March/April following a successful pilot in Gqeberha that began on 1 March 2021.

“Didi was launched in South Africa to offer a necessary, high-quality mobility resource to both riders and driver-partners,” said Carina Smith-Allin, Didi’s head of PR and communications for Sub-Saharan Africa.

“The platform promotes income opportunities for drivers, and in a country like ours, where unemployment rates and safety are major concerns, this is not only much-needed but highly valuable.”

Smith-Allin said that Didi puts affordable fares, quick and reliable service, and safety first.

Among Didi’s safety features is the ability for drivers to use geofencing to opt-out of servicing unsafe areas.

The platform’s recording monitor checks for any unusual activity during trips, including a change in routes or accidents.

“Didi prides itself on its innovative safety features to benefit users and driving partners, some of which are a first in South Africa,” said Smith-Allin.

“Features include facial recognition for drivers, SOS buttons for riders and drivers linked to the local police, 24/7 support via a dedicated safety hotline, preview information for riders and drivers, and safety training for drivers,” she said.