Big Uber expansion in South Africa

Uber has is expanding its ride-hailing service into more than 21 smaller cities and towns across South Africa.

This brings the total number of locations in the country where Uber ride-hailing is available to forty — 17 more than its main rival, Bolt.

Uber said the expansion means that it serves areas where more than 80% of the country’s urban population lives, and its service is now in all of South Africa’s provinces.

The company added the move would give its drivers access to more earning opportunities and provide more riders with an affordable, convenient and reliable travel solution.

The new locations where Uber rides can be requested are:

Polokwane

Cape West Coast — Vredenburg, Saldanha, Langebaan

Mbombela

Newcastle

Mthatha

Thohoyandou

Upington

Margate

Richards Bay

Welkom

Phuthaditjhaba

Ermelo

Queenstown

Garden Route — Mossel Bay, George, Knysna and Plettenberg Bay

Kimberley

Emalahleni

Middelburg

Worcester

Rustenburg

Potchefstroom

Klerksdorp

Uber Go and UberX will be available in all of these locations.

“Riders in these cities will have the option to request Uber’s best-priced mobility option, Uber Go, with trips starting at R16 and makes use of smaller, fuel-efficient hatchback vehicles or the original UberX category, with trips starting from R18,” Uber stated.

General manager for Uber in Sub-Saharan Africa, Frans Hiemstra, said Uber was committed to keeping riders moving and drivers earning, despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic in the last year.

“We are seeing signs of recovery as more consumers are riding with us again,” Hiemstra stated.

“We’re bullish that we can deliver strong growth as we continue to unlock opportunities through the Uber platform and our entry into these new cities is testament to our investment in South Africa”.

Now read: Uber competitor Didi launches in Johannesburg and Pretoria