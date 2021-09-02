Apple Car could use exterior displays to signal other drivers

The Apple Car could come with exterior displays to inform other road users of the vehicle’s upcoming actions, AppleInsider reported.

The rumours surfaced after a patent, entitled “Exterior lighting and warning system”, was granted to the Cupertino-based technology firm on Tuesday.

“Apple’s system involves the creation of displays that are placed on and around the vehicle, potentially as an all-encompassing strip of lights,” AppleInsider said.

The warning system will use LED displays and could provide braking details, countdowns to actions, and the vehicle’s speed relative to surrounding cars.

Information from the system can be provided in the form of text messages and may go so far as to display graphics and video.

According to AppleInsider, the car could show a goodbye message when parked and locked and greet the user when they return to the vehicle.

Apple applies for several patents weekly, many of which are not guaranteed to appear in upcoming products.

One of Apple’s worst-kept secrets, their autonomous vehicle is in development for a 2024 or later release. However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says it is unlikely to be released until 2025-2027.