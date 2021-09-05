Big WeBuyCars Dome plans — 1,106 car bays, a café, bar, and children’s playing area

MyBroadband has received a detailed master plan showing the envisioned layout of the massive new WeBuyCars dealership at the former TicketPro Dome entertainment venue.

In July, WeBuyCars confirmed it purchased the popular venue in Northgate, Johannesburg, to convert it into one of the biggest second-hand car dealerships in the world.

WeBuyCars claimed the Dome was originally planned as a permanent vehicle showroom, allowing people to view and test drive several car brands under one roof.

The company said the new venue would allow WeBuyCars to increase its footprint in Johannesburg, while its location and size would deliver unrivalled convenience, value and selection to its customers.

It said the facility would have the capacity to store 1,500 cars, providing visitors with a wide range of vehicles to choose from.

An industry source provided by MyBroadband with drawings from Pretoria-based architectural firm Boogertman + Partners, showing WeBuyCars’ plans for the venue.

From the information in the plans, it appears there will be 1,106 car bays in total after the first phase of the conversion.

A new entrance located on the third floor will lead to the main buyers’ area.

Upon entry, visitors will find a reception, admin office, and tellers, flanked by a café, kitchen, and an iPad desk, although it’s unclear what the latter’s purpose is.

There are also 207 parking bays that stretch in a half-circle around the “gallery” on this level.

An escalator from the buyers’ area leads to the second floor, which holds the main showroom with 899 car bays, key kiosk, and test drive exit.

There are also new sales and administration offices, and a training centre.

The existing banquet halls on this level will remain as-is for the initial phase, the plans show.

Finally, the first floor will include the vehicle washing bays, vehicle photo booth, and Dekra testing centre.

There is also a large banquet area with its own entrance lobby and escalator that leads to the second floor.

The banquet area includes glass washing rooms, a waiters’ area, a pickup bar and liquor cold storage rooms.

On the outside of the building, an outdoor amphitheatre and children’s playing area are shown.

One notable piece of infrastructure is an underground bulk diesel fuel tank, of which the overhead vent valve will be hidden in one of the flag poles around the parking area.

It should be noted that the plans include mention of “this phase”, which means that the facility will likely undergo further development or changes in time.

It was also not clear whether these plans were final or in draft form.

MyBroadband asked WeBuyCars to confirm whether the plans in our possession were genuine and final.

The company responded to our query but did not provide feedback by the time of publication.

The opening date for the WeBuyCars dome venue has not been announced.

The images below show a wider view of the plans for each level of the new WeBuyCars dome.

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3