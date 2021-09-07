New R250 fee for driver’s licence online booking slot explained

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has clarified that a new online booking fee of R250 to secure a driver’s licence renewal slot includes the price of the licence card.
This comes after civil action group Outa slammed the proposed change gazetted on 3 September in the draft RTMC Regulations 2021, which included several new charges, including a R250 fee for “online booking for the renewal of credit card format driving licence”.
“Outa rejects the Department of Transport proposal to charge motorists R250 to make an online booking for a slot in the queue to renew a driving licence, which is over and above the transaction fees,” stated Outa CEO Wayne Duvenhage.
“This is on top of an existing excessive administration fee of R72 per transaction that is paid to the RTMC to administer the national vehicle and driving licence register.”
Outa labelled the change as “nothing short of a money-making scam” that “must be rejected by society across the board”.
“We cannot allow the expected modernisation of the state’s processes to be subjected to extortionist practices. Outa will make a formal submission rejecting this unacceptable proposal.”
The proposed regulations also included fees for other services, such as a R700 fee for the “online registration of a motor vehicle”.
These new fees are shown in the table below.
|Service
|Fee
|Transaction Fee
|R72
|Issuance and delivery of a motor vehicle licence and disc via ordinary mail
|R28
|Issuance and delivery of a motor vehicle licence and disc via registered mail
|R72
|Issuance and delivery of a motor vehicle licence and disc via courier service
|R99
|Online registration of a motor vehicle by the titleholder
|R700
|Online notification of change of ownership by the current title holder
|R700
|Online booking for the renewal of credit card format driving licence
|R250
|Delivery of a credit card format driving licence
|R99
|Request for an electronic copy of the Accident Report
|R60
However, an RTMC spokesperson confirmed to MyBroadband that the new fee was not added on top of the current fee but actually included the price of the licence card.
The cost of this varies depending on the municipality you are based in, but one MyBroadband staff member who recently renewed his driver’s licence card in Gauteng paid R228.
The spokesperson also said the fees for other services remained unchanged.
The amended regulations, which include the fees, are open for public comment for 30 days from 3 September.
The RTMC subsequently tweeted a response to Outa’s statement.
The R250 is the cost #currently paid when applying for a #new card. Nothing has changed.
The only difference is that in future a motorist can opt to do these online rather than at the DLTC and they will be able to #OPT to have the documents delivered to them. https://t.co/bkqfE2tG1H
