Outrage over R250 driver’s licence fee

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has emphasised that the R250 online booking fee proposed in the gazette released on 3 September includes the price of the licence card.

This follows outrage expressed by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the South African Institute of Driving Instructors over what appears to be a misunderstanding of the fees published in the Government Gazette on Friday.

The Gazette listed a fee of R250 for “Online booking for the renewal of credit card format driving licence”.

Many interpreted this to mean that the fee is for the booking only and that the RTMC would charge the regular fee for the renewal of driving licence cards on top of it.

“Outa rejects the Department of Transport proposal to charge motorists R250 to make an online booking for a slot in the queue to renew a driving licence, which is over and above the transaction fees,” stated Outa CEO Wayne Duvenhage.

“This is on top of an existing excessive administration fee of R72 per transaction that is paid to the RTMC to administer the national vehicle and driving licence register.”

According to the civil action organisation, the change is “nothing short of a money-making scam” which “must be rejected by society across the board”.

“We cannot allow the expected modernisation of the state’s processes to be subjected to extortionist practices. Outa will make a formal submission rejecting this unacceptable proposal.”

Weighing in on Radio 702 today, Robert Chandler, Managing Director of the South African Institute of Driving Instructors, termed the change a form of “indirect taxation”.

The proposed regulations also included fees for other services, including a R700 fee to register a vehicle online.

The new fees are shown in the table below:

Service Fee Transaction Fee R72 Issuance and delivery of a motor vehicle licence and disc via ordinary mail R28 Issuance and delivery of a motor vehicle licence and disc via registered mail R72 Issuance and delivery of a motor vehicle licence and disc via courier service R99 Online registration of a motor vehicle by the titleholder R700 Online notification of change of ownership by the current title holder R700 Online booking for the renewal of credit card format driving licence R250 Delivery of a credit card format driving licence R99 Request for an electronic copy of the Accident Report R60

However, the RTMC has said that this is a misunderstanding and that none of the fees have changed.

MyBroadband contacted an RTMC spokesperson who stated that the new fee is no different from the existing fees charged to walk-in clients, and the R250 includes the price of renewing the licence card.

The cost of licence renewal may vary depending on location. A staff member at MyBroadband recently paid R228 to renew their licence card in Gauteng.

The spokesperson also explained that fees for other services remain unchanged.

The proposed new regulations, including the fees, are open for public comment for 30 days from 3 September.