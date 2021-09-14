Nedbank launched an online car mall — here are 8 deals for under R200,000

Nedbank’s lockdown-focussed Avo division has launched an online vehicle mall that will allow potential car buyers to communicate with dealers easily, BusinessTech reported.

It said that the addition of AvoAuto to the platform will allow prospective car buyers to get more information about a specific vehicle before committing to a purchase.

“For the first time in South Africa, car buyers can enjoy a complete end-to-end digital vehicle shopping experience,” the Nedbank group said.

The app was designed to bring businesses and consumers closer together during strict Covid-19 lockdowns.

Nedbank’s Motor Finance Corporation (MFC) car finance tool will make financing a vehicle through the app possible.

“While there are already quite a few websites and aggregators where people can browse vehicles, the existing options are still very limited,” said Nedbank Avo executive Julie Vetter.

“While these online portals are offered to a client to shop for a car, the Avo platform is a rich environment that allows for real-time engagement between buyers and sellers, as well as facilitating completely secure payments.”

The application includes a digital platform that allows users to enquire about listed vehicles, send documents, and make video calls with dealers using the platform.

Avo expects to have more than 80 MFC-approved dealers on the system by the end of this year and has strict prerequisites for a dealer to become bank-approved.

“Consumers can apply and be approved for financing, using the Nedbank MFC car finance interface, completing an end-to-end seamless buying journey digitally,” Nedbank said.

Here are eight deals listed on AvoAuto for less than R200,000.

2021 Toyota Ayga 1.0 Auto

Price: R179,900

Year: 2021

Mileage: 2,065km

2021 Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL Hatch Facelift

Price: R189,900

Year: 2021

Mileage: 9,500km

2021 Mahindra KUV 100 1.2 K2 + NXT

Price: R171,995

Year: 2021

Mileage: 101km

2020 Toyota Ayga 1.0

Price: R164,450

Year: 2020

Mileage: 1,980km

2020 Toyota Aygo 1.0 X-Play (5 Door)

Price: R164,450

Year: 2020

Mileage: 12,800km

2020 Suzuki S-Presso 1.0 S-Edition

Price: R139,900

Year: 2020

Mileage: 17,800km

2019 Ford Figo 1.5Ti VCT Ambiente (5 Door)

Price: R169,500

Year: 2019

Mileage: 20,000km

2018 Opel Adam 1.0 T (3 Door)

Price: R189,500

Year: 2018

Mileage: 40,559km

Now Read: How much tax you pay when you fill your car with petrol