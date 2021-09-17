Shocking video of Uber driver being attacked by taxi operators

The Gauteng MEC for public transport and road infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo has condemned an attack on an Uber driver in Katlehong, Alberton, on Thursday.

The driver, who is only known as “Mulalo”, was reportedly attacked by Katlehong People’s Taxi Association members while transporting a passenger on a trip to Thokoza.

“I am appalled by the level of savagery and hate displayed by the individuals who perpetrated this violence,” Mamabolo told Sowetan.

“These acts are unacceptable and must be condemned. We pledge our solidarity with the victim and wish him a speedy recovery.”

The taxi association members allegedly blocked the Uber driver by stopping their car in front of him and instructed him to follow them to their office.

He panicked and attempted to get away from them, damaging his car in the process.

The attackers allegedly forced him out of the car, flogged and kicked him, and then pushed him into their vehicle. They also reportedly stole R400 and a spare wheel from his car.

Sowetan reported the victim was admitted to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The video below from Twitter purports to show the incident. Be warned that it contains graphic footage of violence.

Can we make this video trend. A bolt/uber driver was assaulted in katlehong by the taxi association. Why would you do this to someone who is only trying to make a living?#rosemaryndlovu Boohle MacG #Checkpoint / chief Justice /#SkeemSaam / oros pic.twitter.com/WdATbCFBbQ — Car Tracker SA (@CarTrackerSA) September 16, 2021

Mamabolo told eNCA that at least one person involved in the attack has been arrested so far and appealed to the police to deal decisively with the issue.

He also called on the taxi industry to take action against this behaviour.

“While we really hope that law enforcement and the entire criminal justice system takes its [sic] course, the taxi industry will have to work harder to rid itself of this terrible image, that it has itself to blame for, that has happened over the past years,” Mamabolo said.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has also spoken out against the attack.

“Those involved in the name of [the] taxi industry must account for their actions. The law must take its course,” Santaco said.

MyBroadband asked Uber in South Africa for comment on the incident but did not receive feedback by the time of publication.

The latest incident follows a report that minibus taxi operators were attacking e-hailing drivers near the Greenacres Shopping Shopping Centre in Gqerberha (Port Elizabeth).

As a result, Bolt has allowed drivers to reject rides that start or finish at the mall without penalties.

Ride-hailing services previously came under fire from metered taxi associations, who argue that they don’t have the proper permits to operate in certain areas.

Now read: How much tax you pay when you fill your car with petrol