Beware fake car deals in South Africa — tricks to watch out for

South African banks are warning customers of getting caught by fake vehicle advertisements online, where criminals promote vehicles at vastly discounted prices.

According to reports, fake vehicle adverts are sophisticated and include images that match the vehicle description and include contact details of the “seller”.

Sameer Kumandan, Managing Director of SearchWorks, a platform that lets consumers perform live vehicle searches and valuations, says South Africans use online content to evaluate prices and research commitments such as buying a car.

Fraudsters appear to be legitimate sellers by being willing to provide additional information together with a compelling justification for the substantial discount.

Criminals then press buyers into making a deposit or full payment to secure the vehicle.

Once the payment is processed, the scammer vanishes, and the buyer loses their money with no vehicle to show for it.

“It is important that consumers exercise extreme caution when engaging with unknown individuals online and use whatever means at their disposal to verify the details of the seller and the vehicle being sold,” Kumandan said.

“Buying a car is a serious financial commitment and is a process that shouldn’t be rushed.”

He adds that SearchShop, a search platform powered by SearchWorks, provides a method of sidestepping fraudsters by allowing potential buyers to verify vehicle information.

“The best defence against a scam is an informed consumer,” Kumandan said.

“By obtaining an up-to-date vehicle report, potential buyers can fact-check all information provided by the seller. The information can also assist the buyer in spotting a suspicious deal and avoid falling victim to criminals.”

In addition to getting a verified vehicle report, Kumandan says there are several other tips buyers should keep in mind to stay safe:

Research the seller as best you can. Vehicle adverts that use the same images and names on multiple platforms are best to avoid. If it is too good to be true, it most likely is. Be wary of adverts promoting substantially discounted vehicles. A seller that is unnecessarily pressing you to make payment is a red flag. It is your right to walk away from an investment if you are uncertain. Reputable dealerships offer security as they are subject to regulation by the Consumer Protect Act. If you are suspicious of fraud, contact your bank and nearest police station immediately.

