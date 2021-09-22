New Android Auto feature is good news for South African drivers

Google has rolled out an update to Android Auto that adds an important feature for South African drivers — Google Maps alignment for right-hand drivers.

After the update, the app’s navigation bar and turn information will be closer to the driver.

“Users across the world using Android Auto in their vehicles will now see the user interface orient itself optimally, in layout and language, depending on whether you drive a left-hand drive vehicle or right-hand drive vehicle,” Google said.

While this might seem like a small change, it will make it easier and safer for drivers in right-hand cars to interact with the app.

Google said the change would be implemented automatically, while an option to choose the orientation of the display would also be added soon.

To use the feature, users need to update to the latest version of Android Auto.

Users who don’t have Android Auto support on their cars’ infotainment systems can download the Android Auto for Phone Screens app.

This app provides a simplified interface on the user’s smartphone with large buttons for navigation, music, and calling apps.

It also supports Bluetooth connectivity to your car’s sound system and can turn on and turn off automatically when it connects and disconnects from the system.

By placing your smartphone in an appropriate phone holder, you can have its screen act as a makeshift infotainment display.

With the arrival of Android 12, Google plans to replace this app completely with its Google Assistant Driving Mode, which offers similar functionality and has been available on specific newer devices since 2020.

Users of older versions of Android will still be able to use Android Auto for Phone Screens.

However, Google has been trying to push Android 11 users to Google Assistant Driving Mode, with a notification linking to information on the new app popping up every time the Android Auto for Phone screens app is opened.