How much you will pay in toll fees to go away this long weekend

Many South Africans using the country’s major highways on their way to holiday destinations or family getaways this long weekend will be paying hefty toll fees.

Long weekends and holidays in South Africa typically see thousands of motorists take to the roads for a well-deserved break.

The travel restrictions and limits on numbers at gatherings that form part of South Africa’s Covid-19 lockdown measures have severely impacted this trend.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula recently revealed that Sanral, the main benefactor of these tolls, suffered estimated revenue losses of R650 million due to traffic reductions during the lockdown.

With the country now under adjusted lockdown level 2, which permits gatherings of up to 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors, and no inter-provincial travel restrictions in place, Sanral will be hoping that the number of cars on the road return to pre-lockdown levels.

We looked at some of the most popular highway routes to popular holiday destinations to see how much toll fees would cost motorists with Class 1 vehicles who plan to go away for the weekend.

We found tolls on some of the most popular highway routes could cost anywhere between R0 and R272 per one-way trip.

Notably, the N2 between Cape Town and George did not have a single toll gate over 428km.

In contrast, the much shorter 260km between Pretoria and Polokwane had four toll gates that would cost a total of R184 in tolls.

The N3 from Johannesburg to Durban was the most expensive router, at R272 per one-way trip.

The most expensive toll gate was the Machado Plaza on the N4 en route to Nelspruit, costing R99.

To get a more comprehensive idea of what a trip along one of the routes would cost in total, we also calculated the fuel expenses.

That figure would vary greatly depending on the vehicle you use, your driving habits, and what grade of fuel your car takes.

We used fuel consumption for the country’s most popular hatchback, the VW Polo Vivo, to calculate how much the petrol would cost.

The model we opted for was the most affordable option — the 1.4 Trendline.

Because most driving would be on a highway, the average fuel consumption figure of 4l/100km could be applied.

However, most cars would likely be carrying several passengers, so an average of 5.9l/100km was applied. That equates to about 17km per litre of fuel.

We then used the inland price of unleaded 95 petrol (R18.34/litre) to calculate how much it would cost to cover the distance of the popular routes, assuming that the driver fills up at the start of the trip.

The only exceptions were for the Cape Town to George and Durban to Empangeni trips, for which we used coastal prices (R17.62/litre).

The table below shows the estimated cost of petrol and toll fees on a one-way trip along several popular holiday routes in South Africa.

Toll and petrol costs on popular South African highways Route Distance Petrol cost Toll fees Total cost per one-way trip Pretoria to Polokwane 260km R291.28 R184.00 R475.28 Pretoria to Nelspruit 314km R338.75 R205.00 R543.75 Pretoria to Rustenburg 129km R139.17 R67.50 R206.67 Johannesburg to Durban 567km R611.69 R272.00 R883.69 Johannesburg to Bloemfontein 398km R429.37 R154.50 R583.87 Durban to Empangeni 163km R175.85 R42.50 R218.35 Cape Town to George 428km R443.61 R0.00 R443.61 Port Elizabeth to George 324km R335.82 R57.00 R392.82

