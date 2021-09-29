Cheapest cars to service in South Africa

The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) has released its Spare Parts Pricing Guide that provides part pricing across ten categories of vehicles, including electric cars.

The guide — researched and published by the AA — covers the cost of service, maintenance, and body repair parts.

“After careful consideration of the parts needed across these three sub-categories, we identified a number of common parts which consumers may need to consider over the lifetime of their vehicles,” the AA said.

“Based on this, we collected pricing from dealerships in Gauteng to ensure fairness in the comparisons across each of the different categories of vehicles we selected.”

“In terms of the vehicles themselves, we looked at popular and where possible, similarly priced models in each category.”

The AA evaluated 63 vehicles across the ten vehicle categories.

Based on the cumulative prices of parts, the lowest potential cost of ownership of the cars surveyed in each category is listed below.

Lowest potential cost of ownership Category Vehicle Lifetime Cost Entry-Level vehicles Datsun Go R74,024.80 Budget vehicles Ford Figo 1.5 Titanium R53,254.55 Compact Family vehicles Mazda CX3 R131,920.18 Family SUVs Honda CR-V R171,790.57 Executive SUVs Alpha Romeo Stelvio R179,210.39 Luxury SUVs Range Rover Sport R367,410.19 Adventure 4×4 vehicles Ford Everest 2.0 BiT XLT R117,037.19 LCV Single Cab vehicles Isuzu D-MAX R79,038.56 LCV Leisure Double Cab vehicles Ford Ranger 2.0SiT XLT R96,083.00

Electric cars were also evaluated as the AA said they are essential for the future of transport.

However, it also said that is too early to assess what parts will be needed during the lifetime of these vehicles.

To try and level the playing field for this comparison, the AA included a selection of parts for reference purposes.

Based on the service parts selected, the following vehicles provide the lowest pricing per category.

Lowest pricing of selected service parts Category Vehicle Cost of Service Parts Entry-Level vehicles Renault Kwid 1.0 Dynamique R4,085.84 Budget vehicles Ford Figo 1.5 Titanium R3,347.78 Compact Family vehicles Peugeot 1.2 Active R6,011.94 Family SUVs Toyota Rav 4 R6,183.32 Executive SUVs Alfa Romeo Stelvio R9,538.53 Luxury SUVs Lexus RX R10,504.97 Adventure 4×4 vehicles Isuzu mu-X R7,444.50 LCV Single Cab vehicles Ford Ranger 2.2TDCi R5,747.30 LCV Leisure Double Cab vehicles Ford Ranger 2.0SiT XLT R5,134.09 Electric Vehicles BMW i3 R11,806.33

Overall service parts costs are the lowest for all vehicles, while vehicle body parts are the most expensive.

“Our research shows that more and more people are keeping their vehicles for longer due to prevailing economic conditions and personal finance circumstances,” the AA said.

You can access the entire AA Spare Parts Pricing Guide here.