Flights from South Africa to the UK — cheapest prices compared

The cheapest flights from OR Tambo International in Johannesburg to London Heathrow are currently available from Dutch airline KLM but includes an almost six-hour layover in Amsterdam, a MyBroadband comparison has found.

We compared flights to the United Kingdom (UK) after it announced that South Africa would be removed from its red list for travel from 11 October 2021, eliminating the need for a vaccinated person to quarantine upon arrival in the UK.

“From Monday (11th Oct) I’ll be cutting 47 destinations from our red list – including South Africa, with just 7 countries and territories remaining — all others will be included in the ‘rest of world’ category,” said UK transport secretary Grant Shapps.

The UK will also recognise South Africa’s proof of vaccination documentation.

“I’m also making changes so travellers visiting England have fewer entry requirements, by recognising those with fully-vax status from 37 new countries and territories including India, Turkey and Ghana, treating them the same as UK fully vax passengers.”

The comparison also includes airlines such as British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, and Emirates.

South African Airways (SAA) is not currently offering any flights to the United Kingdom.

KLM had the best price at R4,826, with a total travel time is 18 hours and 10 minutes.

The only two direct flights are offered by British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, costing R5,498 and R5,508 respectively.

For those looking to travel to the UK, flight pricing, duration, and layovers are summarised in the table below.