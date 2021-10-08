New regulations for online driver’s licence renewal fees published

The Department of Transport has updated regulations for the fees chargeable by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

Its previous version of the regulations included a R250 fee for “online booking for the renewal of credit card format driving licence”.

This led people to believe that the RTMC and the department would be charging R250 just to book a slot at a testing centre to renew your driving licence card.

Civil action group Outa and the Southern African Institute of Driving Instructors were among those who levelled criticism at the department over the fee.

The RTMC quickly clarified that the R250 fee would include a new licence card and was not just for the booking slot.

The transport department has now issued a new version of the regulations with updated wording to dispel any confusion.

These new regulations are in draft and are open to public comment for 30 days.

They state that the RTMC provides the following services for which it may charge fees:

Development, maintenance and operation of NaTIS

Law enforcement services rendered as an issuing authority for the purposes of the NRTA, NLTA, CBRTA and AARTO

NaTIS online convenience Services, including — the online licensing of a motor vehicle and the issuing and delivery of a motor vehicle licence and disc the online registration of a motor vehicle by the title holder the online notification of change of ownership of a motor vehicle by the current titleholder the online renewal of driving licence card the delivery of a driving licence card the provision of an electronic copy of an Accident Report

Collecting revenue on behalf of a department or local government body

All fines payable to the RTMC as an issuing authority for the

purposes of the NRTA, NLTA, CBRTA and AARTO

The schedule of fees published in the new draft regulations is summarised in the table below.

Service Fee Transaction fees R72 Issuing and delivery of a motor vehicle licence and disc via ordinary mail R28 Issuing and delivery of a motor vehicle licence and disc via registered mail R72 Issuing and delivery of a motor vehicle licence and disc via courier service R99 Online registration of a motor vehicle by the title holder R700 Online notification of change of ownership of motor vehicle by the current title holder R700 Online renewal of driving licence card R250 Delivery of a driving licence card R99 Request for an electronic copy of the Accident Report R60

The South African Post Office also recently announced that it has started building a mobile application to renew motor vehicle licences and plans to release it by the end of October.

In a statement issued at the end of September, the Post Office said clients could complete the whole licence renewal from the comfort of their own homes or offices.

The whole renewal process, including payment, will be done on the app — leaving only the last step of receiving the actual disc.

Motorists will do this in one of two ways: they can choose to collect from a nearby Post Office outlet nearby, or SAPO can deliver the disc to you for a nominal delivery fee.

