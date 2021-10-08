Airless tyres being tested on Chevy Bolts

Michelin and General Motors (GM) have introduced a prototype airless tyre — dubbed UPTIS (or “Unique Puncture-proof Tyre System”).

GM will begin testing the prototype on numerous Chevy Bolts, with plans to launch the airless tyre system for passenger vehicles by 2024.

The new tyre technology uses glass-fibre fortified vanes to replace the support provided by air pressure, potentially eliminating flats and reducing the use of raw materials and waste.

Michelin and GM have indicated that the implementation could reduce the number of tyres thrown away by 200 million per year.

By extension, this could also abolish the need for jacks and spare tyres, and there will be no need to check tyre pressure.

“General Motors is excited about the possibilities that Uptis presents, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Michelin on this breakthrough technology,” said Steve Kiefer, senior vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain at General Motors.