New online car licence disc renewal portal launched

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has launched an online payment gateway allowing South African motorists to register, renew, and pay for their licence discs online.

The new option is available on the NaTIS online platform and is facilitated by FNB.

FNB Public Sector CEO, Sipho Silinda, said the digital payment option reduced cash-handling risks during the Covid-19 pandemic and offered further benefits.

“This will assist in reducing operational costs and pass these savings to South Africans, through the introduction of more innovative services to motorists while maintaining the levels of service expected of them,” Silinda said.

To use the new payment gateway, you will have to register a profile by visiting the online.natis.gov.za site and choosing “My Profile”.

Once this is has been completed, follow these steps from the main page.

Choose “View Motor Vehicle Renewals”.

Enter your details.

Enter the OTP sent to your preferred communication method.

Select the licence disc and car from the list.

Enter your bank card details to make payment.

FNB says that motorists will be able to choose to have the card couriered to them or get it printed at their nearest Drivers Licence Testing Centre.

According to the recently gazetted fees chargeable by the RTMC, the courier fee will be a minimum of R99.

To ensure delivery is made to the correct address, the RTMC has recommended motorists use the online facility to verify and update their addresses.

It should be noted this launch is separate from the planned online driver’s licence card renewal system that remains to be finalised.

The SA Post Office also recently announced that it would launch an online vehicle licence renewal service.

It said that it plans to launch a smartphone app for renewing your licence disc online by the end of October.

The whole renewal process, including payment, will be done on the app — leaving only the last step of receiving the actual disc.

Motorists will do this in one of two ways: they can choose to collect from a nearby Post Office outlet nearby, or SAPO can deliver the disc to you for a nominal delivery fee.

FNB has been offering an online licence disc renewal and delivery service to its customers for several years.

In addition to the applicable renewal fees for the specific vehicle, users have to pay a R199 service and delivery fee.