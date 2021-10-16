SAA surprise with Mauritius flight prices

South African Airways (SAA) will resume flights to Mauritius on 21 November 2021, and a basic comparison revealed that its prices are lower than its competitors.

SAA said flights to Mauritius would initially operate on Wednesdays and Sundays, departing Johannesburg OR Tambo International at 09h45, with return flights departing Mauritius at 16h35.

“Part of our growth strategy is to identify routes where there is demand and which can be profitable to the carrier,” said SAA interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo.

“The resumption of services to Mauritius meets both those criteria. Furthermore, the country has strong ties with South Africa and is a popular tourism and business destination.”

SAA’s statement followed FlySafair’s announcement that it would launch a twice-weekly service between OR Tambo International Airport and Mauritius from 11 December 2021.

FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie said it is an exciting milestone for them to expand beyond the South African domestic market.

Mauritius granted FlySafair the rights to operate flights to the country in December of 2020, but the second and third wave of the Covid–19 pandemic halted launch plans.

Flight FA800 will depart OR Tambo International Airport at 09h00 and arrive in Mauritius at 15h15 (local time) on Saturdays and Tuesdays.

British Airways, operated by Comair, will also re-launch its Johannesburg-Mauritius route with two flights a week from 30 November. It plans to add a third flight in future.

SAA, FlySafair, and British Airways take on Air Mauritius, which has a regular service between Johannesburg and Mauritius.

MyBroadband compared the prices of return tickets for flights to Mauritius in December.

This comparison revealed that SAA is the cheapest for both economy and business class.

The table below shows the flight prices from OR Tambo International to Mauritius in December.

Johannesburg to Mauritius flight costs (Economy) Airline Outbound Inbound Total price SAA R4,472 R4,916 R9,388 Air Mauritius R5,562 R6,006 R11,568 FlySafair* R6,950 R6,950 R13,900 BA* R6,514 R7,968 R14,482 Johannesburg to Mauritius flight costs (Business Class) Airline Outbound Inbound Total price SAA R7,032 R7,501 R14,533 FlySafair* R7,950 R7,950 R15,900 Air Mauritius R13,029 R11,348 R24,377

