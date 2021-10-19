SAA promises refunds and improved service levels

South African Airways (SAA) says it has committed additional resources to accelerate refunds and bring quicker resolution to customer queries.

SAA owes money to thousands of travellers who booked tickets for flights that were cancelled in 2020 and 2021.

Trying to call the SAA Refunds Department using the details on the airline’s revealed that the number does not work.

MyBroadband then tried to get feedback from the reservations agent about refunds, but she said the SAA Refunds Department had been closed down. She added that they could not assist with refunds.

She advised us to email the customer service department and asked them for help.

We received an automated refunds email and followed all the instructions, but to date, there has been no feedback from the airline.

SAA spokesperson Vimla Maistry told MyBroadband they are improving on their processing on requests for refunds.

“This is a priority for SAA in rebuilding customer confidence,” said Maistry.

“SAA has committed additional resources to accelerate the refund process and bring quicker resolution for our customers.”

She explained that the team is at various stages of specialist training, so they are not yet working at full capacity.

“The benefits of the additional resource will become increasingly evident over the coming weeks,” Maistry said.

“There’s still work to do to better manage a high volume of related customer calls, and we know there have been instances where customers have not been able to reach us.”

“We’re working hard to build capacity to manage this high volume, and thank you for your patience to date.”

Maistry advised SAA customers looking for a refund to email — [email protected]

