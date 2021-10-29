Only the Post Office allowed deliver licence discs in South Africa

The South African Post Office (SAPO) is the only entity that may deliver car licence discs and driver’s licence cards in South Africa.

That is according to a recent response from the state-owned postal service to a query from MyBroadband regarding the Road Traffic Management’s Corporation’s (RTMC) new licence disc renewal service on eNatis.

FNB recently announced it was providing a payment platform for the facility.

Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger told MyBroadband that SAPO would print and deliver licence discs renewed via this facility.

“RTMC has concluded an arrangement with the Post Office in this regard,” Kruger said.

“We have a good relationship with RTMC and, as state-owned entities, there is excellent cooperation between both entities in cognizance of their mandates.”

As part of its feedback, the Post Office reiterated its view that Schedule 2 of the Postal Services Act reserved the delivery of all postal items of 1kg or less to itself.

That would include all car licence discs, driver’s licence cards, and various other vehicle-related licencing documents.

The Post Office has been embroiled in a legal battle with courier companies over the right to deliver packages weighing up to 1kg since Icasa’s Complaints and Compliance Committee ruled that it had a legal monopoly on delivering such packages.

The ruling meant that courier companies would be blocked from delivering all manner of lightweight products, causing substantial disruption to South Africa’s ecommerce industry.

PostNet has approached the Gauteng High Court to challenge the ruling.

Critics and courier companies have questioned whether the Post Office had the capability to take over all deliveries from courier companies.

Many South Africans have lost faith and grown impatient with the SAPO’s dismal service delivery track record.

The entity has become infamous for losing packages and making late deliveries.

SAPO said it was looking at various options to serve the need for sub-1kg deliveries in the online shopping industry,

One of these is a courier agency program that will see companies pay an agency fee that permits them to offer reserved postal services.

A document on the proposed fee previously seen by MyBroadband states SAPO would use it to raise revenues towards achieving its universal service obligations.

The South African Express Parcel Association CEO, Garry Marshall, does not believe the Post Office has the right to a monopoly.

He also labelled the Post Office’s proposed agency fee as a form of tax.

Various third-party services allow South Africans to renew their licence discs and have them couriered to a location of their choice without using the Post Office.

Should the Post Office have its way, this industry could also be under threat.

South Africans would be forced to use the Post Office to have their car or driver’s licence documentation delivered if they did not want to visit a Post Office or licencing centre in person.

FNB offers its own licence disc renewal service.

The bank charges R199 for delivery and handling. FNB transports licence discs renewed with its service to clients via private courier.

Renewonline, Licence ZA, ChatBack, and GAEScan are among the other service providers that can renew your licence disc and have it delivered to your home by courier.

According to SAPO’s interpretation of the law, these companies should not use any other courier provider than the Post Office.