Flight prices in South Africa compared — and SAA is the worst

The cheapest flights from Johannesburg’s (JHB) OR Tambo International Airport to Cape Town International Airport are from Kulula, with FlySafair offering the most affordable flights between JHB and George, a MyBroadband analysis has shown.

We compared the pricing of flights from six airlines to find the cheapest options when flying on two routes: Johannesburg to Cape Town, and Johannesburg to George.

For a return flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town, the cheapest offer is from Kulula at R2,326.

SAA’s flights were the most expensive at R3,492 for a return ticket between JHB and Cape Town. It does not currently offer any other domestic routes.

When looking at flights between Johannesburg and George, FlySafair offered the most competitive deal at R2,642 for a round trip. It should be noted that FlySafair’s flight was on special at the time of writing.

Flight prices can vary depending on the time and date of the flight, and how close it is to the departure date at the time of booking.

For our comparison, the prices are based on flights leaving on 12 November and returning on 14 November 2021.

We considered the cheapest available rates from each airline for the above routes, with a check-in allowance of one piece of luggage.

SAA’s low-cost airline Mango is not included in the comparison as it has yet to resume operations after it suspended all flights and services in July 2021.

SAA recently assured that it had committed more resources to accelerate its refund processes and improve customer support systems.

It promised that the benefits of the additional resources would become increasingly evident over the coming weeks.

The table below summarises the cheapest rates of each airline on the two routes we compared.