Flight prices in South Africa compared — and SAA is the worst

31 October 2021

The cheapest flights from Johannesburg’s (JHB) OR Tambo International Airport to Cape Town International Airport are from Kulula, with FlySafair offering the most affordable flights between JHB and George, a MyBroadband analysis has shown.

We compared the pricing of flights from six airlines to find the cheapest options when flying on two routes: Johannesburg to Cape Town, and Johannesburg to George.

For a return flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town, the cheapest offer is from Kulula at R2,326.

SAA’s flights were the most expensive at R3,492 for a return ticket between JHB and Cape Town. It does not currently offer any other domestic routes.

When looking at flights between Johannesburg and George, FlySafair offered the most competitive deal at R2,642 for a round trip. It should be noted that FlySafair’s flight was on special at the time of writing.

Flight prices can vary depending on the time and date of the flight, and how close it is to the departure date at the time of booking.

For our comparison, the prices are based on flights leaving on 12 November and returning on 14 November 2021.

We considered the cheapest available rates from each airline for the above routes, with a check-in allowance of one piece of luggage.

SAA’s low-cost airline Mango is not included in the comparison as it has yet to resume operations after it suspended all flights and services in July 2021.

SAA recently assured that it had committed more resources to accelerate its refund processes and improve customer support systems.

It promised that the benefits of the additional resources would become increasingly evident over the coming weeks.

The table below summarises the cheapest rates of each airline on the two routes we compared.

Johannesburg ↔ Cape Town
Airline Outgoing flight Return Flight  Total
SAA R1,746 R1,746 R3,492
Airlink R1,387 R1,675 R3,062
British Airways R1,471 R1,414 R2,885
Lift R1,650 R1,150 R2,800
FlySafair R1,422 R1,223 R2,645
Kulula R1,209 R1,117 R2,326
Johannesburg ↔ George
SAA Lift, SAA, and BA do not currently offer this route
Lift
FlySafair R1,120 R1,522 R2,642
Airlink R1,324 R1,681 R3,005
Kulula R1,727 R1,899 R3,626

Now read: Dealing with fake and corrupt traffic cops — How dashcams help

Share your thoughts: Flight prices in South Africa compar…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Flight prices in South Africa compared — and SAA is the worst