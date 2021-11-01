Awesome personal flying vehicles to replace your car — one day

The emerging electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) market is expanding, with several players producing flying vehicles for mass transport.

While most companies are developing eVTOL “taxis”, a few players have announced designs — and even released pre-order options — for personal flying vehicles.

Companies such as AirEV based in Israel, Jetson from Sweden, and Japan-based A.L.I. Technologies are producing such vehicles, with Jetsons’ product already available for pre-order.

These flying vehicles are entirely electric and capable of travelling at speeds of more than 100km/h.

The concept of eVTOL aircraft kicked into high gear during 2011 through several projects, such as the Italian AugustaWestland Project Zero, the German Volocopter VC 1, and the US’s Opener BlackFly.

Since then the industry has expanded, with companies generally focussing on public transport through their projects.

Three recently announced personal flying vehicles are listed and briefly detailed below.

XTURISMO Limited Edition

ALI Technologies’ XTURISMO hoverbike was recently showcased at the Fuji Raceway circuit and the flying vehicle is available for reservation, priced at 77.7 million Japanese Yen (R10,400,270).

The hover-bike weighs approximately 300kg, and while its top speed has not been officially announced, it was clocked at over 100km/h during the demonstration.

ALI Technologies will only produce 200 units, and the flying vehicle is capable of cruising for between 30 and 40 minutes on one charge.

Jetson One

Jetson Aerospace, the creator of the Jetson One, says it is on a mission to change the way people travel.

The Jetson One is available for pre-order for $92,000 (R1,401,690, excl. VAT and import costs) and is delivered partially assembled with detailed instructions.

Its top speed is limited to 102km/h, and the entire vehicle weighs 86kg. Jetson One production for 2022 has already sold out, and deliveries for new pre-orders are set for 2023.

Air One

AirEV’s Air One is currently in its prototype stage, aiming for an official launch in 2024.

The flying vehicle will be able to carry two people and reach top speeds of 410km/h, according to AirEV.

The company also says the vehicle’s battery will provide enough power to cover 177 kilometres, and recharging to full capacity will take one hour.