Mango is looking for a private buyer — What will happen to unused tickets

Troubled state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) must sell its low-cost airline Mango to a private buyer, the company’s business rescue plan has proposed.

This comes after the SAA Group informed Mango’s business rescue practitioner, Sipho Sono, that the low-cost airline would no longer form part of its group.

“Having established that Mango will not form part of the SAA Group, the business rescue practitioner has determined that for Mango to be rescued and for it to remain sustainable into the future, the company requires an investor that would fund ongoing operations beyond the restructuring of the company,” Sono stated.

“It is accordingly envisaged in this BR plan that an investor that will acquire all of the shares in the company will be required.”

However, for the plan to succeed, the Department of Public Enterprises must immediately pay the remaining R719 million earmarked for Mango as part of a larger rescue package approved by parliament to complete the business rescue of the SAA Group.

So far, the department has only paid R100 million to Mango, and this amount has been used primarily for paying salaries.

The airline has been waiting months for the remaining payment, forcing its operations to a grinding halt in July.

Meanwhile, its sole shareholder relaunched flights for a new SAA in September, seemingly securing all the money it needs to resume operations.

That came after the government brokered a deal to see private consortium Takatso get a 51% shareholding in the SAA Group.

Notably, one of the members of Takatso is Global Aviation, which owns a major competitor to Mango — the recently launched low-cost airline Lift.

Mango’s profitability took a hammering due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its accompanying lockdown regulations, which severely restricted travel by plane for many months.

The business rescue plan states that Mango’s financial issues were exacerbated by the inability of SAA to fund the company during its own business rescue process.

Before the pandemic hit, the company reported an operating profit of R977.51 million for the year ended 2019. That was slashed by more than half to R462.82 million in the next year.

In the 2021 financial year, the company made an operating loss of R157.14 million.

While Mango attempted to operate on a limited flight schedule with only two aircraft, it was later forced to stop operations completely.

It currently owes R2.85 billion to its creditors. These include aeroplane maintenance companies Lufthansa Technik and South African Airways Technical, Macquarie, the Lanseria airport, the Air Traffic Navigation Services, and the Airports Company of South Africa, among others.

If the government pays Mango’s promised R719 million bailout, its creditors will receive 5.23 cents for every rand owed.

Mango’s staff, who received only half their salaries in October, will be paid their full wages.

Mango also owes R183 million to ticketholders who could not use their flights due to Covid-19 travel restrictions and Mango’s flight groundings.

The business rescue plan provides for vouchers that can be used as credit for booking flights between 2 April 2022 and 31 March 2023.

Those who would prefer not to take up the voucher offer can opt to become a creditor, which will mean they will also receive 5.23 cents for every rand they paid on a ticket.

The business rescue plan has proposed that Mango resume operations as soon as possible in the interim, ideally by December 2021, to ensure that it preserves its route rights and licences which may be critical for the investor and to take advantage of the higher December demand.

“In the event that it is not possible to resume operations, it may be more prudent to rather concentrate on the investor process and in that event contemplate a possible mothballing of operations until the investor has come on board,” Sono said.

The plan proposes resuming operations with three aircraft and an additional plane subject to a wet lease arrangement based on the availability of suitable aircraft in the short term and financial resources available to Mango for repair and maintenance of the planes.

“Mango is in possession of several route rights and would like to fly the routes as soon as possible to preserve and develop these routes,” Sono said.

One of these is the popular direct route from OR Tambo International to Zanzibar Airport.

“This will require Mango to procure additional aircraft, which is hoped to be done shortly after the conclusion of a transaction with an investor.”