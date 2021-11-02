Volkswagen’s ID.4 electric SUV is coming to South Africa

Volkswagen has announced it will test a fleet of its ID.4 electric SUVs in South Africa next year.

TopAuto reports that following the tests, Volkswagen will begin selling the ID.4 in South Africa.

Volkswagen South Africa passenger car brand head Steffen Knapp said the company aimed to become the country’s best-selling electric vehicle brand.

To achieve this, it needs to address the fact that most local motorists still prefer internal combustion engines.

“We first need to educate our consumers by getting as many of them as possible to experience electric vehicles with the hope of changing perceptions,” Knapp said.

Knapp explained the introduction of the ID.4 would assist the company in gaining valuable insights that would pave the way for Volkswagen to include electric vehicles in the future product portfolio in South Africa.

The ID.4 won World Car Awards’ Car of the Year and is the company’s best-selling electric model.

“The ID.4 is a one-of-a-kind electric SUV which offers customers a sporty driving experience that is also effortlessly comfortable,” Volkswagen states.

“With its striking exterior design, it offers a spacious interior and cutting-edge solutions for displays, infotainment and assist systems.”

The entry-level model boasts a single rear-mounted motor with 201 horsepower, while an all-wheel-drive version offers 302 horsepower. The latter can go from 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds.

Volkswagen claims its 77kWh battery pack can provide up to 522km of range.

The ID.4 starts at $39,995 (R617,720, excl. VAT and import costs) in the US, not including deductions for environmental tax credits.

The trial of the ID.4 is the second phase of Volkswagen South Africa’s electric mobility strategy.

The first phase saw the company test six e-Golfs over two years, allowing motoring media and dealership customers to test the vehicles.

Knapp said after exposing hundreds of customers to electric vehicles, more than 90% said they would consider buying an electric car in the future.

Volkswagen has also brought in several compact ID.3 models for experiential events for corporate clients, dealers and motoring media.

The third phase of the electric mobility strategy will see the first fully-electric Volkswagen vehicles go on sale in South Africa. This is expected to be the ID.4.

Below are more photos of the Volkswagen ID.4.

